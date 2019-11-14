Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor, joins 2020 presidential race

Patrick, a close ally of former President Barack Obama, seeks to position himself as the candidate who can unify the party.
0:18 | 11/14/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor, joins 2020 presidential race
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is expected to jump into the presidential race today his last minute campaign reverses his earlier decision not to run out of concern for its family. He's expected to file people work for the New Hampshire primary before tomorrow's deadline Patrick was a popular governor in close ally of former President Obama.

