District attorney race in NYC goes down to wire

Candidate Melinda Katz, who is trying to edge out progressive Tiffany Caban, is ahead by 20 votes in the Queens DA race.
0:22 | 07/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for District attorney race in NYC goes down to wire
Right now there is a razor thin lead in the queens district attorneys raised the New York City board of elections says. That Melinda Katz is ahead by just twenty notes over political newcomer to become non. This after the board counted absentee ballot and affidavit ballots but more ballots still need to be counted tomorrow Katz is claiming victory but either candidate. Can challenge a final tally.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

