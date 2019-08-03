-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I feel very badly for Paul Manafort'
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump says 'no collusion' following Manafort sentencing
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen lied to Congress about seeking a pardon from him: Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump greeted with open arms by residents devastated by tornadoes
-
Now Playing: Former DOJ fraud official weighs in on Paul Manafort prison sentence
-
Now Playing: Bill Shine resigns from White House communications role
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to 'break up big tech,' targeting giants
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison
-
Now Playing: Pelosi commends freshman class on transformative 'For the People Act'
-
Now Playing: Trump: Democrats have become 'an anti-Jewish party'
-
Now Playing: House passes resolution rejecting hate
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort sentenced to nearly 4 years in federal prison
-
Now Playing: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Rep. Raul Grijalva speak about Green New Deal, climate change
-
Now Playing: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks out on anti-Semitic resolution amid vote
-
Now Playing: Senators commend colleague Martha McSally for bravely stepping forward
-
Now Playing: Are performers expected to discuss politics?
-
Now Playing: Democratic civil war over Ilhan Omar?
-
Now Playing: Apple CEO goofs on Trump's gaffe
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort to face sentencing for financial crimes