Transcript for Don McGahn court ruling

And now to the other big story this morning a setback for the White House in the impeachment investigation. A federal judge has ruled the former White House counsel. Must appear before congress the judge speaking about president Tribe's effort to prevent his top aides from testifying. Saying quote. Presidents are not kings this ruling could now how far reaching consequences ABC's Andrei at the GE is here with more good morning Andrea. Good morning Adrian. Democrats are calling this a major win and hoping other high ranking officials like John Bolton could be compelled to testify at impeachment hearings against president Trout. But the Justice Department has already said it will appeal the judge's order. Despite the White House efforts to block his testimony a federal judge ordered former White House counsel Don again to comply with the subpoena to answer questions before congress. Again was a star witnesses special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff announced he'll release a report shortly after Thanksgiving. He also called the ruling a very significant victory for congressional oversight and for the American people. Meanwhile the Justice Department says it will appeal the judge's order teen up a precedent setting case if the Supreme Court. With implications for other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. But shift insists the investigative work continues and we are learning additional information almost every day. This all comes amid growing scrutiny of president Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Giuliani dismissed suggestions he'll be the fall guy for the president. I say things written like he's gonna throw me under the bus right. When they say that I say he isn't but I have insurance. Giuliani Dell insists his comment was sarcastic. What do you make of Rudy Giuliani saying he has insurance and insurance now Rudy is a great guy. Really wish Rudy would see and he he covered that himself you know that meanwhile sources tell ABC news a team of former national security advisor John Bolton. Is reviewing the federal judge's ruling to determine if it impacts how they proceed with the ongoing congressional inquiries. In making this order the judge said that the conclusion was quote inescapable and no one is above the law. Alice mcdannold wanted to assert executive privilege to avoid testifying the judge ruled he would need to appear before congress to do it himself likely. On a question by question basis Adrian. Andrea thank you.

