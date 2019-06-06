Transcript for Donald Trump visits Normandy 75 years after D-Day

President Lecrone. Mrs. micron. And the people of France to. The first lady. Of the United States. And members of the United States congress. To distinguished guests veterans. And my fellow Americans. We are gathered here are in freedom's altar. On the insurers. On these bluffs. On this day 75 years ago. 101000. Men shed their blood. And thousands sacrifice their lives. For their Brothers. For their countries. And for. The survival. Of liberty. Today we remember those who fell and we honor. All who fought. Right here in Normandy. They won back this ground for civilization. Two more than 170. Veterans. Of the Second World War. Who join us today you are among the very greatest Americans. Who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our heart. Okay. Here review half are over sixty veterans who landed on. Our debt to you is everlasting. Today we express our undying gratitude. When you're young these men and listed there are lives. In a great. Crusade. One of the greatest of all times. Their mission is the story of an epic battle. And the ferocious eternal struggle between good and evil. On the sixth of June 1944. They joined the liberation force of awesome power. And breathtaking scale. After months of planning the allies it shows in this ancient coastline. To mount their campaign to vanquish. He wicked tyranny. Of the Nazi empire. From the face of the ends. The battle began in the skies above us. In those first tense midnight hours. 1000 aircraft roared overhead. With 171000. Allied airborne troops preparing to leap into the darkness beyond these trees. And came dawn. The enemy who had occupied these heights. So the largest. Naval armada in the history of the world. Just a few miles our show are 7000. Vessels bearing 130000. Warriors. There were the citizens of free and independent nations united by their duty. To their come patriots. Into millions. Yet unborn. There were the British. Whose nobility and fortitude saw them through. The worst of Dunkirk. And the London bullets. The full violence of doubt she fury who is still match. For the full grange year of British. Pride. Thank you. There were the Canadians. Whose robust sense of honor and loyalty. Compelled them to take up arms alongside Britain from the very very beginning. There were the fighting polls. The tough Norwegians. And the intrepid aussies. There were the gallant French. Commandos. Soon to be met by thousands of their brave cut you've been ready to write a new chapter in the long history. Of French and valor. And finally. There were there. The Americans. They came from the farms of a vast heartland. This streets of glowing cities. In the forges. Mighty industrial sounds. Before the war. Many had never ventured beyond. Their own community. Now they had come to offer their lives. Half a world from home. This speech. Code named. Omaha high. Was defended by the Nazis. Which monstrous firepower. Thousands and thousands of mines and spikes driven into this and so deeply. It was here that tens of thousands of the Americans came. Did GI's. Who boarded the landing craft that morning. Knew that they carried on their show does not just the pack of a soldier. But the fate of the world. Colonel George Taylor. Who sixteenth infantry regiment. Would join in the fairest way if it was as. What would happen. If the Germans stopped. Right then and there. Couldn the beach just stopped him what would happen. This great American replied why the eighteenth infantry is coming in right behind us. The 26 infantry. We'll come on to. Then there is the second infantry division. Already afloat. And the ninth division and the second armored and the third armored. And all the rest. May be the sixteenth won't make it. But someone will. One of those men. In Taylor's. Sixteenth regiment. Was army medic who ray Lambert. Ray was only 23 but he had already earned three purple hearts and two silver stars fighting in North Africa and Sicily. Where he and his brother bill. No longer with us. Served side vice. In the early morning hours the two Brothers stood together on the deck. Of the USS. And raccoon. Before boarding two separate Higgins. Landing craft. If I don't make get bill said please please. Take care of my family. Ray asked his brother to do the same. Of the 31 man. On raise landing craft. Only ray and six others. Made it to the beach. There were only a few of them left. They came to this sector right here and below us. Ease you read it was called. Again and again Rei ran back into the water. He dragged out one man after. And other. He was shot. Through the end. His leg was ripped open again I shrapnel. His back was broken. He nearly drowned. He had been on the beach for hours bleeding and saving lives. When he finally lost consciousness. He woke up the next day on a cot. Beside another badly wounded soldier. He looked over. And so his brother bill. They made it. They made it they made it. At 98 years old ray is here with us today. With his fourth purple heart and his third sold the stolen. From home may. Have three. Salutes you. Okay. Okay. Nearly two hours in. Unrelenting fire from these bluffs kept the Americans pinned down on the sand now read. Without our heroes blood. Then. Just a few hundred yards for worms standing. A breakthrough came the battle turned. And win it history. Down on the beach. Captain GO Dawson. The son of a Texas preacher. Led company G through a mine field. To a natural fold. In the hillside still here. Just beyond this path to my right. Captain Dawson stuck beneath an enemy machine guy and perch. And tossed his grenades. Soon American troops. Were charging up dawson's straw. What a job he did. Like bravery he showed. Lieutenant Spalding and the men from company he moved on to crush the enemy strong point. On the far side of this cemetery. And stop. The slaughter. On the beach below. Countless more Americans poured out across this ground. All over the country's. They joined fellow American warriors from Ito beach. And allies from Juno and sword and go. Along with the airborne. And the French. Patriots. Private first class Russell pick it. Of that when he ninth divisions famed 116. Infantry regiment. Had been wounded in the first wave that landed on Omaha Beach. At a hospital in England private pick it vowed to return to battle. I'm going to read Terry and he said I'm going to return. Six days after. Two thirds had been killed already. Many had been wounded. Within fifteen minutes of the invasion. They lost nineteen just from the small town of Bedford Virginia alone. Before long. A grenade left private picket. And he was gravely wounded. So badly wounded. Again he chose to return he didn't care he had to be here. He was then wounded a third time. And laid unconscious for twelve days they thought he was gone and they thought he had no chance. Russell Pickett. Is the last known survivor. Of the legendary. Company any. And two day believe it or not. He is returned once more. To these sure is. To be with his comrades. Private picket you honor us all. With your presence. By the fourth week. Of August. Paris was liberated. Somewhere landed hair pushed all the way to the center of Germany. Some threw open the gates of Nazi concentration camps to liberate Jews. Who had suffered. That bottomless horrors of the Holocaust. And some warriors fell on other fields of battle returning. To rest on this soil for eternity. Before this place was. Consecrated to history. The land was owned by a French farmer. A member of the French. Resistance. These who are great people. These were strong and tough people. His terrified wife waited out. To their little baby girl in the next day a soldier appeared. I'm an American he says I'm here to help. The French woman was overcome with emotion and cried. Days later she laid flowers on fresh American graves. Today her granddaughter. Stephanie. Serves as a guide at this cemetery. This week. Stephanie led 92 year old. Marion win of California. To see the grave of her brother Don and for the very first time. Marion and Stephanie are both windows today. And we thank you for keeping alive the memories of our precious heroes. Thank you. Do. 9000. 388. Young Americans. Rests beneath the white crosses. And stars of David. A raid. On these beautiful grounds. Each one has been adopted by a French family. That thinks of him as their own. They come from all over France to look after our boys. They Neil. They cry they pray. They placed flowers. And they never forget. Today. America embraces the French people. And thanks you for honoring. Our beloved dead. Thank you. To all of our friends and partners. How are cherished alliance was forged. In the heat of battle. Tested in the trials of war. And proven in the blessings of peace. Our bond is unbreakable. From across the earth Americans are drawn to this place as though it were. A part of our very souls. We come not only because of why they did here. We come because of who they were. They were young men. With their entire lives before them. They were husbands who said good bye a true they young brides and took their duty. As their fate. They were fathers who would never meet their infant sons and daughters. Because they had a job to do. And with a god as their witness. They were going to get it done. They came wave after wave. Without question. Without hesitation. And without complaint. More powerful. Then the strength of American arms. Was the strength of American hearts. These men ran through the fires of hell. Moved by a force. No weapon could destroy. The fierce patriotism. Of a free proud and sovereign people. They battled. Not for control and domination. But for liberty democracy and self rule. They pressed on for a love him. Home in country. The main streets to school yards to churches. And neighbors the families. And communities that gave us. Menu searches these. They were sustained by the confidence that America can do anything. Because we are a noble nation. With a virtuous people. Praying to a righteous god. The exceptional might. It came from. He truly exceptional spirit. The abundance of courage came from an abundance of faith. The great deeds of an army. Came from the great depths. Of their love. As they confronted their fate the American Cynthia heights placed themselves into the palm. Oh of God's hand. The men behind me will tell you that. They are just the lucky ones. Is one of them recently put it all the heroes. Are buried here. But we know what these men did. We knew how brave they wore. They came here and saved freedom. And then. They went home and showed is who all. What freedom. Is all about. The American sons and daughters who saw us to victory. Were no less. Extraordinary. In peace. They build families. They built industries. They built. A national culture. That inspired. The entire world. In the decades that followed. American defeated communism. Secured civil rights. Revolutionized. Science. Launched. A man to the moon. And then kept on pushing to new frontiers. And today. America is stronger. Than ever before. Seven decades ago. The warriors of in defeating daddy. All. They left a legacy that were alas not only for a thousand years but. For all time. For as long as the soul knows of duty and honor. For as long as freedom keeps its hold on the human heart. For the men who sit behind me. And to the boys who rest. In the field before me. Your examples. Will never. Ever grow old. A legend will never direct. You spirit. Brave unyielding. And true. We'll never die. The blood did. That they spilled. The tears that they shed. The lives. That they gave the sacrifice. That they've made. Did not just what do battles. It did not just would a war. Those who fought here worn a future for our nation. They won the survival. Of our civilization. And they showed us. The way to love. Cherish. And defend our way of life. For many centuries to come. Two days we stand together upon this sacred. Aaron. We pledge that our nation. Will forever be strong and united. We will for ever be. Together. Our people will forever be bold. Our hearts will forever be loyal us. And our children and their children will forever. And always be free. May god bless. Howard great veterans. May god bless our Allan. May god bless they heroes of American thank you thank you for.

