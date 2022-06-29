Early voting in Georgia Senate runoff breaks early records

With less than 24 hours until the election runoff in Georgia, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are battling it out for the last Senate seat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live