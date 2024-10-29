Elon Musk again accused of spreading misinformation

ABC’s Olivia Rubin reports on how billionaire Elon Musk is using his megaphone to allegedly amplify misinformation to millions while on the campaign trail for former President Donald Trump.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live