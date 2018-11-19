Embattled Florida elections official to resign

Brenda Snipes has been the top elections official in Broward county since 2003.
0:17 | 11/19/18

There's no filed this morning after the election recount in Florida Republican Rick Scott's victory in the senate race will be officially certified tomorrow. And now there's word that an battle Broward County election to revise or Brenda snipes is resigning a fifteen year tenure has been marked by recounts and legal disputes.

