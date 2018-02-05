Transcript for EPA whistleblower says he was told Pruitt wants him fired

So do you think you were pushed out because of that concern to you had all about Pruitt spending 100%. 1%. When Pruitt testified to congress recently he said he was not aware of any employees being pushed out for raising red flags. He just straight out line bold face lying and how I know that it's kind of a two part answer here. When I got back from Israel the first time the first trip to Israel with the vice president got canceled. Because the vote. And then we went back but when night came back the first time right Jackson chief of staff called me into his office. Instead Kate. Administrator Pruitt either wants me to fire you put human and office that it doesn't have to see you again and in addition to that he won't support Millen in your spot. As your title in your pay grade. So two parts that are not only does did he he's the one who directed the chief of staff to me to get rid of me or reassign me. And so when he said he did note that Millen got theories not only did he know he was the one instructed. I think Brian Jackson chief of staff is a very honorable guy I think he's just an weird situation because he was. He was the biggest advocate about doing the right thing. We would talk about it all the time it's gonna say joke about it but it wasn't funny but we would joke about it talk about it. And both of us were against it the one thing I want to make sure it's crystal clear is Ryan Jackson in every case that I had with him he tried to do the right thing.

