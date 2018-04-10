Exclusive Interview: Melania Trump to speak out to ABC News

More
The first lady to sit down with Tom Llamas during her trip to Africa.
0:52 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exclusive Interview: Melania Trump to speak out to ABC News

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58295189,"title":"Exclusive Interview: Melania Trump to speak out to ABC News","duration":"0:52","description":"The first lady to sit down with Tom Llamas during her trip to Africa.","url":"/Politics/video/exclusive-interview-melania-trump-speak-abc-news-58295189","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.