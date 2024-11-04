Expert in election integrity on the spread of misinformation

Despite misinformation from Donald Trump himself, ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Michael Waldman, President of NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice, on how elections are actually becoming more secure.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live