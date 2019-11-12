'FAA culture needs to change,' lawmaker asserts ahead of 737 MAX hearing

"I think there has been too much deference to the manufacturer," House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said in an interview Tuesday.
Transcript for 'FAA culture needs to change,' lawmaker asserts ahead of 737 MAX hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

