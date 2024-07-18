Final day of RNC, Trump set to accept GOP nomination

ABC News' Jay O'Brien and Asima Khalid address what Donald Trump needs to do to win over skeptical voters in his own party.

July 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live