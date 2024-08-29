Former President Donald Trump delivers speech at Michigan campaign event

Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks on the economy at a campaign event in Michigan. ABC News' Selina Wang and Katherine Faulders give their analysis.

August 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live