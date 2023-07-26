Former US intelligence official David Grusch gives opening statement in UAP hearing

Grusch claims military and intelligence officials and the US government were "operating with secrecy" wtih regard to UAPs.

July 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live