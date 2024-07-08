Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, office says

Emhoff was at the White House a few days ago to celebrate Independence Day with Harris, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live