Georgia judge tosses 2 more counts in Trump case

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case has tossed out three more counts in the indictment, per a new order, two of which Trump was facing.

September 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live