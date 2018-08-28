Transcript for GOP nominee considers potential Trump visit

You did not mention president trump once in your victory speech are you hoping that comes tearing camp in Austria well I'm we have to think about. Obvious victory is was has been given to me by ED members of this community and we have. Independence we have Democrats we have Republicans. And a parent of Republicans thought that I was the best sick. The statistic that Hillary Clinton won by nearly 20%. What makes you think that you can keep this district well because I am I was born in Miami it was a race in Miami airport to Miami for 35 years ended. That residents in the community that lives in district number 27 know me very well and that's why I think I have the numbers that I have. People recognize me people not that I've been on the air for 35 years and not done apparently a very good job with utmost integrity and that has been reflected in today's numbers. It's obviously Democrats like as ever really hoping that this would be an easy picked up for them. But she could really spoil their chance to sodium interest in weight race to watch. Ahead of November and I don't you guys thought but that first answer to that first question about the president. That's pretty noncommittal. It's interesting to steer Republican and this stating it's not only a woman. A Latino woman but obviously not sure that she bought the president here campaigning for her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.