GOP Rep. Byron Donalds previews Trump-Harris presidential debate

As we countdown the hours to Tuesday’s ABC News Presidental Debate, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) joins the show from Philadelphia.

September 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live