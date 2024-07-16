Gov. Asa Hutchinson comments on his views at the Republican National Convention

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives his thoughts on former President Donald Trump and where his vote lies at present.

July 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live