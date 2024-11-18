How Gov. Newsom is preparing for a Trump presidency

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on the Democratic governor calling for a special legislative session in California.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live