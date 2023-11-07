Growing concern among Democrats over Biden’s latest polling numbers

As the 2024 election grows closer, the latest ABC News/IPSOS poll shows both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have major favorability issues.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live