Harris campaign adviser talks final weekend of campaigning

Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who's also a Harris-Walz campaign adviser, joins ABC News to discuss Virginia’s status as a "purple state."

November 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live