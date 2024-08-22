Harris at the DNC vows to sign border bill that Trump derailed

"I will bring back the bipartisan border security bill that he killed, and I will sign it into law," she said.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live