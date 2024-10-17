Harris on killing of Hamas leader: 'He had American blood on his hands'

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke from Milwaukee following the announcement of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death by Israeli officials Thursday.

October 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live