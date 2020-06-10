Harris vs. Pence on the issues

More
An overview of the vice presidential candidates’ positions on various issues.
4:01 | 10/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harris vs. Pence on the issues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:01","description":"An overview of the vice presidential candidates’ positions on various issues.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73451331","title":"Harris vs. Pence on the issues","url":"/Politics/video/harris-pence-issues-73451331"}