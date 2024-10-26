Harris, Trump make final plea to undecided voters

Democratic congresswoman Rep. Brittany Pettersen discusses Harris and Trump's plea to undecided voters in the final days before the 2024 election.

October 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live