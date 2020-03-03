-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: The media will underrate Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton doesn’t think Sanders would be strongest nominee
-
Now Playing: Trump to visit NIH vaccine research center as novel coronavirus spreads
-
Now Playing: Democrats uniting against Bernie?
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams talks about his new book, ‘John Adams Under Fire’
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton talks about her four part docu-series, 'Hillary'
-
Now Playing: Longtime 'Hardball' anchor abruptly retires on-air
-
Now Playing: Voters in 14 states head to the polls
-
Now Playing: High stakes for Democratic hopefuls on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Candidates vie for delegates in crucial Super Tuesday race
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS to decide Obamacare's fate after election
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar rallies for Joe Biden in Dallas
-
Now Playing: How the withdrawal of 2 candidates will impact on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar drops out of presidential race
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Stats for Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Trump optimistic about administration’s effort to address COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg endorses Biden for Democratic nomination
-
Now Playing: Trump says Buttigieg and Klobuchar 'should be impeached'
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks Biden’s campaign flubs
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus sparks new travel alerts