Hillary Clinton doesn’t think Sanders would be strongest nominee

In an exclusive ABC News interview, Clinton stressed that the most important issue for the 2020 election is who can beat Donald Trump.
0:22 | 03/03/20

Video Transcript
Hillary Clinton doesn't think Sanders would be strongest nominee
Joseph Biden has said flat out Bernie Sanders could not be Donald Trump you. I don't think he'd be our strongest nominee now and and that's what this primary process is about let's see who emerges but. For everybody voting today or in any of the contests ahead of time the most important issue is who can't defeat Donald Trump.

