House Foreign Affairs member on Middle East, Elon Musk, and China

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), vice ranking committee member, about the war in Gaza, Chinese hackers, and Elon Musk’s alleged communications with Putin.

October 25, 2024

