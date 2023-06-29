House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pulls back on comments about Trump's electability

McCarthy called Donald Trump on Tuesday to explain what he'd said on CNBC, a source told ABC News. McCarthy then told Breitbart News, "Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016."

June 29, 2023

