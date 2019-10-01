House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slams president for shutdown

Democrats are working to pass individual bills to reopen the government.
1:06 | 01/10/19

I'm Alley Rogan on Capitol Hill it's dates when he of the partial government shutdown. And Democrats and Republicans are accusing one another of operating in bad faith. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just held a press conference here. In which she said Democrats would not behave as president comes backdrop for his dramatic displays of how much he wants a border law. She said the during yesterday's meeting at the White House she thinks president trump always planned to walk out dramatically. And that she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer were part of his set up. Plus he said the president should pass the bills that remain to reopen the parts of the government that are now shuttered. And that then congress can have a debate over border security. The president headed to the southern border today and before he left that he may declare a national emergency in order to get his wall built. Pelosi said that that will run women's issues with his fellow Republicans who have concerns about executive overreach. I really Rogaine you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

