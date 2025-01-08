Nearly 27,000 acres burning in California wildfires

Authorities warned of a rising death toll with a high amount of severe injuries.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live