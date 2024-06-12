House to vote on resolution to hold AG Garland in contempt

House lawmakers are set to vote on whether to hold AG Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, stemming from his refusal to turn over audio of Joe Biden's interview with special council Robert Hur.

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live