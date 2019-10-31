Transcript for House votes on impeachment process resolution

This is an ABC news special group. George Stephanopoulos. On good morning we're coming on the air right now because the house about taking major move in the step to impeach Alan trump. They've just they are voting now on this resolution to authorize public hearings by the House Intelligence Committee also set the rules for the articles of impeachment. If indeed thing goes over to the House Judiciary Committee after a report from the House Intelligence Committee. You see the votes right there are largely a party line vote right now 196 Democrats 477. Republicans against only two Democrats across party lines so far. That was and one independent who was Republican just name mash of Michigan voting with the Democrats to authorize. This road resolution they're coming up on the numbers needed. Right now to pass this resolution. A majority of the house. Will be 215216. Votes today depending on the final counts of members. In the chamber want to go to Mary Bruce our senior congressional correspondent on the hill as were waiting. For this final vote to pass as we see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On the chair Mary this was not in doubt this is a vote that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted for some time. Before today but now she's basically unified her caucus Iran this move to impeach president trap. George it is a remarkable turnaround for Democrats for weeks they resisted this move but now the speaker is confident that they do have the votes we see they are inching closer to that right now. This is the most tangible step yet toward impeachment and it will mark a new phase in this investigation. Democrats now rallying behind this move and then they wouldn't be doing this Georgia they didn't feel. That it that the public is is increasing their support for this inquiry as well on the other side of the aisle. And their George you have it right there 217. Votes that means the Democrats now have the support to go ahead and advance this measure. This now outlines the next step in this investigation it also is mentioned will set up. Public hearings in what we believe will be the next few weeks. Al-Qaeda percent John cause at the White House as well this that resolution. John in some ways. Calls the Republicans what they've been making complaints about the processing is behind closed doors of course the depositions have been taking. Behind closed doors it authorizes rules they give the minority some rights not the kind of writes Republicans have demanded the president trump still railing against this investigation. Not cooperating at all. And Republicans will point out George that this is an entirely partisan vote with the exception of the tip to Democrats that voted against it not a single Republican voting. In favor of this that the objections though are procedural they are not substantive. As you alluded to the Republicans. Want things like subpoena power ought to be able to subpoena their own witnesses. In this process right now they can only do that if they have the approval all of the Democrats so there are. Republican objections and I would expect George that Republican members of congress will be coming here the White House wants this vote is wrapped up to show their support for the president has. Essential actions that issue that July 25 phone cord Ukraine presently the president pressured. According to Democrats Ukrainian president to investigate. Do political investigates for the president and was withholding aid and a White House meeting. Until those investigations were carried out that's been the substance. Of this the some of the testimony so far in these depositions from. Government officials and former government officials to the intelligence committee public hearings is expected to be announced later today by the chairman. And House Intelligence Committee against house is now past. This resolution to authorize public hearings by the House Intelligence Committee. And in impeachment hearings in the judiciary committee for president Donald Trump. I'm George Stephanopoulos in New York level full wrap up tonight on world news I would get in here and our coverage continues and ABC news now. This has been a special. From ABC.

