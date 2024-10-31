HRC president on the importance of voting to protect LGBTQAI+ rights

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, about how the 2024 presidency could impact the future LGBTQAI+ communities.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live