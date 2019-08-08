Transcript for ICE releases hundreds of undocumented immigrants

Nearly 700 undocumented immigrants were taken into federal custody. Ice agents conducting the largest raid in Mississippi history Wednesday morning pulling workers off the job in six different cities many from chicken processing plants. Land on the. Magellanic Gomez Gregorio his dad was one of those workers. Move it. Havana and in the end he's doing those. It's kids like eleven year old Magdalena that presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Ben Bork says he's most terrified for this is. Part of the environment in this country that sees immigrants as the enemies. Or danger or something less than acumen to be treated this way. We've got to change these practices neighbor are opening their doors to help. We're gonna have been available forum more gonna get to form. Just to get through the night that they need transport to school in the morning we can arrange that as well Homeland Security says yesterday's raid took a year of planning and was simply about enforcing the rule of law. While we are a nation of immigrants. Do more than that we are first and foremost. A nation of walls. Targeting people who unlawfully seek work in the US as well as the employers who knowingly hire them. Ice says that hundreds of people were arrested have since been released they also say they tried to take humanitarian action and help the children during these rates. That he really ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.