Transcript for Impeachment hearings going public this week

President trump marking Veteran's Day this morning but still blasting house impeachment inquiry on Twitter. Washington braces for the first public hearing. The first witnesses to appear to be Phil Taylor and George tent on Wednesday and very Ivanovic on Friday. All are expected to deet the other concerns that undue pressure was being applied to Ukraine's new president for him to investigate trans political opponents. I hope everyone who testifies we'll go do so truthfully and accurately. Over the weekend Republicans released a list of witnesses they would like to bring an. Which includes Hunter Biden the anonymous whistle blower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry it's impossible. To bring this case for it in my being fairly. Without us knowing who the whistle blower is. And having a chance to cross examined them Democrats who are in charge of the hearing say that's not going to happen as it would only put the whistle blowers safety at risk. And their morning hearings quote will not serve as vehicles for any member to carry out the same she am investigations into the Biden's. Ahead of the hearings Republicans are rolling out a new strategy to defend the president's dealings with Ukraine. I believe it was an appropriate I do not believe that it was impeachable while some Democrats are now describing the president's actions as bribery. Which the constitution does list as an impeachable fad. The constitution's very clear treason bribery or acts. Oh mission. And in this case it is is clearly one of the house. And the Washington Post is now reporting that acting White House chief of staff make Albania's trying to join a lawsuit that was filed by another key witness Charles government. That suit could determine whether top White House officials who had defied their congressional subpoenas will be forced to testify. And as a look at terror ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.