-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings to go public
-
Now Playing: Open impeachment depositions to begin next week
-
Now Playing: What Democrat wins mean for 2020
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court weighs DACA case
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court takes on DACA
-
Now Playing: Military targets Generation Z in new recruitment campaign
-
Now Playing: Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in Iowa for Bernie Sanders
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill gears up for open impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings going public this week
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley claims she refused to undermine Trump
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley alleges resistance among Trump team
-
Now Playing: House gears up for public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: President Trump speaks at Veterans Day Parade
-
Now Playing: New York Republican congressman announces he will not seek reelection
-
Now Playing: Haley claims Kelly, Tillerson worked to resist Trump
-
Now Playing: What to watch as public impeachment hearings begin
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley’s bombshell allegations
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidates speak out about Michael Bloomberg's potential bid
-
Now Playing: High-stakes televised impeachment hearings set for next week
-
Now Playing: 'Don't buy that' this week's governor's races are 'reason for Trump to panic': Nate Silver