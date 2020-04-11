Transcript for Inside the vote-counting process

You can just sort of recap why these results are taking so long and why in some cases were seeing what were trumped leaves yesterday and last night. Shrinking an and in some cases becoming Biden leads U I via have a right do you have Hepburn and Diane it's important remember there's nothing surprising here. And in fact the states that we're talking about that are taking awhile to vote. I told us in advance it's gonna take a while. And we knew that from the way that the state laws are structured we knew that in Pennsylvania Wisconsin Michigan the record numbers of early votes weren't even getting begin to get counted. Until yesterday it's Election Day itself. I think Pennsylvania particular state election officials warned that warned us it's gonna take several days to get a complete vote count Wisconsin now is completed that count. I'm Michigan's getting close Pennsylvania is gonna get closer Georgia will be close as well on the western states that I mentioned on the Arizona and Nevada a lot of they had a lot of the vote that hasn't been talents of ours actually Election Day vote as opposed such our early vote. But regardless. That's how the state laws are structured and it's a reminder again did this the presidential election this country is run by individual states it ministered. Through a very decentralized system very local level of information flows up through the State's kind and every state has to be. That's to abide by its own laws and the president or anyone else doesn't gets its say to a state. This is how this is when you have to stop a vote. That this is how you have to conduct an election there unique rules there are unique laws some of them are antiquated some of them are silly. But they exist and states follow them and that is exactly what continues to go on now as election workers continue to count the record number of votes that were cast in the run up to yesterday and yesterday included. And Rick in many of these cases how we saw that unfold in terms of whether Donald Trump gain more votes. Later on in the night earlier in the morning how or whether Biden made those gains later on in the counting process had a lot to do with. How the states. Oh count those votes in what order they count those votes can you just touch on that a little bit. Yeah that's exactly right is actually two reasons there kind of connected but a little bit though little bit separate that explain why the vote. The vote count has favored at Joseph Biden after election night itself. One is that many states as I mentioned don't count the early vote. Until Election Day itself and if it was this year it was a case this year the Democrats made a concerted effort. Part because a Covert nineteen in part just because they wanted to build up a big vote they tried to get their voters to vote early in president trump was actually discouraging his people to do that so we knew. That Joseph Biden was building up believe that wouldn't entirely materialize. Until the vote count continued and that would take. Even well into that the late night of of this morning in and into today and even beyond to to fully represented self a lot of people call that a red mirage because these states. Would look redder than they actually wore. I in Wisconsin and Michigan or Pennsylvania until that boat rolled in the second reason is. That some of these states again guess that's that decentralized. Process they the city's vote last and those are democratic so that's why we're seeing the vote changes as we go on. All right Rick Klein.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.