Jan. 6 committee chair Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live