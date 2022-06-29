Are the Jan. 6 hearings impacting politics and how people vote?

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, and former Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican, break down the potential political impacts of the Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live