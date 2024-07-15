JD Vance as VP pick ‘is a good thing,’ Kevin McCarthy says

The former House speaker comments on Trump’s running mate, the 39-year-old first-term senator from Ohio.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live