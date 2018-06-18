Transcript for Justice Department IG investigating Comey memos after FBI referral

Former director called me said on television that the inspector general interviewed him about the handling of his mammals of conversations with president from. Some of those are mammals contain classified information. Call me said he did not expect a report on his handling of classified information because. Quarter on quote that's frivolous I don't happen to think that it is frivolous question number one trip mister Horwitz are you investigating. Coal means handling of his mammals and does that include the classification issues and should mr. Kwame expect to report. When it is complete. We received a referral on that from the FBI we are handling that referral and we will issue a report when. The matters complete consistent with the laws and rules that go better and a report that's consistent and Texas and took it.

