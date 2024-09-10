Kamala Harris says 'Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people'

"Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people, so let's be clear about that," says Vice Pres. Kamala Harris when asked if former Pres. Donald Trump is "trying to suppress the vote."

September 10, 2024

