Transcript for Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin with protest from Democrats

Good morning. Are welcome everyone to this confirmation hearing. On the nomination of mr. chairman Brett Cavanaugh mister chairman to serve as associate justices as. HM and I'd like green ring organized you know I leste before we proceed. Mr. chairman and I'd like to be recognized ask a question before we proceed the committee received just last night less than fifteen hours ago. This board chairman Greg thousand pages of documents that we have not had an opportunity to review. Or read or analyze. You're you're out of order I'll proceed we cannot possibly move floored mr. chairman I do then you're very warm welcome not they are given an opportunity. Evan meaning he has widening. A way how many. There's Joseph daughters. Mr. chairman Eric I. I am really am I calling me senator Harris mr. Chandler we haven't caused morning launch plans and documents that we have and everyone else joining you last night and we believe as hearings I know I was the only exciting day for all of you'll here. And you're rightly proud. Out chairmen if we cannot be recognized and moved to adjourn the American people airmen and moved to learn directly. Mr. chairman we have been denied we have been tonight real access to the documents we need. To it by chairman regular orders called which turns this hearing into a charade and a mockery of our norms or mr. chairman our eye peeled we recognize when your sense of decency and integrity. Even the documents you have requested mr. chairman even the ones that you said the limited documents you've requested this committee has not received and the documents we have. You sir have Letterman not antique car and ordered to be transparent. This committee for Kirk is a violation of the values I've heard you talk about time and time again the ideals that we should have what is the rush. What are we trying to hide by not having the document out front. I appeal to your sense of fairness and decency commitments that you've made to transparency. This violates which of you have even said in called force or. You've called for documents you yourself limited documents we thought there should be more. We have not received the document to you would even call for. So sir based upon your own principles your own values I call for at least half of a debate or a vote on these issues and not for us to rush through this fraud. Mr. Mister chairman senator Karen. So I've heard calls. Like to read a lot out I'd like to respond to senator Booker. Senator barker. I think that. I respect very much lot of things you you you do. But you spoke about might decency my. And Lou spoke about might decency and integrity. And I think your take you. Are taken advantage of my decency and integrity.

