Transcript for Kavanaugh officially ready to sit on Supreme Court

Turning now to newly confirmed Supreme Court justice Brett Cavanaugh heading to the White House tonight for a special ceremony. Cavanaugh will take his seat on the High Court tomorrow after a bruising political battle. Marked by widespread protests thing. And sexual misconduct allegations. Senator Susan Collins is defending her critical yes vote that put Kavanagh over the top saying she's. Very comfortable with her decision. ABC's Stephanie Ronald. Has more from Washington good morning Stephanie. Lay dead good morning. After weeks of partisan disagreements protest sexual misconduct allegations. Judge Brent Cavanaugh will now take that seat on the Supreme Court. Judge Brent Cavanaugh is officially ready to sit on the Supreme Court after being confirmed by the narrowest margin in nearly 140. Years taking the oath the same day. Angry protests consistent throughout the week and continued over the weekend. Kavanagh a known conservative now tipping the balance of the court something then candidates from pledged would lead to a change in abortion law. Why we put another two or perhaps three justices on this really what's going to be had that's will happen. And that'll happen automatically in my opinion because I am putting pro life justices on the court. Republican senator Susan Collins who cast the crucial vote for Kavanagh. Told sixty minutes she is very comfortable with her decision to support him despite the sexual assault allegations that nearly taint his nomination. I would have voted no if I dis believed that a judge Kavanagh. Given him his denials. And the lack of evidence that this happened and I just did not think that it was fair. To Rouen. The life but there is distinguished judge. Some Democrats are talking about the possibility of impeaching Kavanagh if the party wins back the house in November. But they're making the mid term election which is only a month away their main priority. Bottom line. Is that they may have the power right now but we need to take it or. Just got it out will begin hearing cases at the Supreme Court tomorrow he says he plans on hiring all women clerks. Linda can expect will be. Step near Alice thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.