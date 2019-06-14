Kellyanne Conway should be 'removed from service': Watchdog

A federal watchdog agency has recommended that White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway be removed from service for making political statements.
0:28 | 06/14/19

Transcript for Kellyanne Conway should be 'removed from service': Watchdog
And brother trop is showing no sign of complying with the federal watchdog agency's recommendation. But he sure fire Kellyanne Conway agency says Conway have repeatedly violated an ethics law called the hatch act. Which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activity at work. Conway is called out for attacking democratic presidential candidates and TV interviews. White House spokesman calls the agency's criticism deeply flawed it claims that violates common ways right. To free speech.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

