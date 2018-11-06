Kim Jong Un, Trump shake hands for the first time

Just minutes after arriving at the hotel, Trump and Kim shook hands in front of a display of flags of both countries.
0:53 | 06/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Kim Jong Un, Trump shake hands for the first time
The gentleman about to come out right now. We expect to see Kim Jung on both the president and Kim Jung and are there. There will be walking from opposite sides as we see president trump. Getting prepared to walk to center stage. And there it is. The first handshake between United States president in North Korean dictator. Donald Trump Kim Jong-un. 65 years in the making. He can't read exactly what presidential Hussein Kim Jong onward they're but he is now facing the cameras. No smiles from either man. But I thank you for president trump. We will now go behind closed doors for that one on one meeting. With translators.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

