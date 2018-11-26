First lady Melania Trump unveils 2018 White House Christmas decorations

More
President Trump and the first lady will open the White House to visitors for Christmas tours throughout December.
1:00 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First lady Melania Trump unveils 2018 White House Christmas decorations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59426741,"title":"First lady Melania Trump unveils 2018 White House Christmas decorations","duration":"1:00","description":"President Trump and the first lady will open the White House to visitors for Christmas tours throughout December.","url":"/Politics/video/lady-melania-trump-unveils-2018-white-house-christmas-59426741","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.