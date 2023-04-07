Lawmaker on Tennessee legislature expulsions: 'Race was a factor'

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat who represents Memphis, joins ABC News Live to discuss the expulsion of his fellow Tennessee colleagues and what this means for democracy.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live