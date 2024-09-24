Manchin says he won't endorse Harris over abortion filibuster carveout

Outgoing West Virginia Independent Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday he won't back Vice President Kamala Harris' White House bid.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live